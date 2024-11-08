Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticizes the ruling Mahayuti alliance ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, citing lack of unity and focus on power. The campaign intensifies with slogans from BJP leaders, while opposition seeks to reclaim control. Over 3,000 candidates have filed nominations for the November election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:16 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi voiced her disapproval of the Mahayuti alliance, alleging its primary aim is the enjoyment of power. Chaturvedi pointed to discordant comments from key figures like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who used the slogan 'Batenge to Katenge,' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his rallying cry 'Ek hai toh safe hai.' She noted Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's criticisms of the alliance partners, highlighting apparent confusion and lack of consensus within what she called the 'Maha-Jhoothi' Alliance.

Prime Minister Modi's slogan, 'Ek hai to safe hai,' criticizes opposition efforts to divide voters, coinciding with posters from Yogi Adityanath's camp in Mumbai bearing 'Bantenge to Katenge.' As the campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly elections intensifies, the region's political landscape remains highly competitive. The BJP, allied with the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, holds the ruling coalition against a determined opposition.

According to Maharashtra's Chief Election Officer, as of October 28, 4,426 nomination papers have been submitted by 3,259 candidates for the state's 288 legislative seats. The assembly elections are slated for November 20, with ballot counting on November 23. The opposition coalition, including the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, aim to oust the ruling government, targeting the seats won by the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress in previous elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

