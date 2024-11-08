Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Immigration Program

In a significant setback for the current administration, a U.S. judge in Texas has ruled against President Joe Biden's initiative that sought to offer a pathway to citizenship for certain immigrant spouses of American citizens.

The decision, delivered by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker, challenges the scope of Biden's executive powers, specifically concerning a program affecting approximately 500,000 immigrants married to U.S. citizens.

Amidst escalating political tensions, the ruling follows a legal blockade spearheaded by Texas and several other states with Republican leaders, highlighting deep divisions in U.S. immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)