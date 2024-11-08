Left Menu

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Immigration Program

A U.S. judge in Texas has blocked President Biden's program aimed at providing a citizenship path for certain immigrant spouses of U.S. citizens. The decision could halt the program as Biden's term concludes. The ruling is part of ongoing legal challenges backed by states with Republican attorneys general.

In a significant setback for the current administration, a U.S. judge in Texas has ruled against President Joe Biden's initiative that sought to offer a pathway to citizenship for certain immigrant spouses of American citizens.

The decision, delivered by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker, challenges the scope of Biden's executive powers, specifically concerning a program affecting approximately 500,000 immigrants married to U.S. citizens.

Amidst escalating political tensions, the ruling follows a legal blockade spearheaded by Texas and several other states with Republican leaders, highlighting deep divisions in U.S. immigration policy.

