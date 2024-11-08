Political Row Brews Over Farmer's Suicide And Land Dispute

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya finds himself entangled in controversy following an FIR filed against him for allegedly making a 'false claim' concerning a farmer's suicide. Surya accused the Karnataka Congress government of attempting to suppress voices criticizing the Waqf Board's alleged actions, portraying it as a political maneuver.

Surya recounted that farmers approached the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairperson with a story of a farmer who allegedly committed suicide due to land loss to the Waqf Board. He asserted that the farmer's father shared the tragic tale with both the JPC Chairperson and multiple media outlets, who then reported on it.

The MP further alleged that the Congress government is ignoring farmers' welfare to protect their political interests. He claimed efforts were being made to discredit the father's claims by attributing the suicide to personal issues, not Waqf-related. The police, however, stated the suicide resulted from loan-related distress.

In the investigation against Surya, the Haveri Police claimed his statements were false as the farmer's suicide was linked to debt and crop failure. Superintendent of Police confirmed no suicide linked to Waqf allegations, referencing a case dating back to January 2022. Surya later retracted relying on the disputed report.

The Waqf land situation has intensified with significant political attention. JPC Chairperson Jagdambika Pal met with farmers and is expected to present a fact-finding report to Parliament. Allegations persist that Waqf designations were added to land records improperly following political meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)