Musk Joins Trump-Zelenskiy Call: A Future Government Role?
Elon Musk joined a congratulatory call with President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, expressing support for Ukraine with Starlink satellites. Trump hinted at a government efficiency role for Musk. Zelenskiy was among the first to congratulate Trump, despite his criticism of U.S. support for Ukraine.
- Country:
- United States
Elon Musk participated in a call involving President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, media sources revealed on Wednesday. The conversation lasted 25 minutes, during which Trump expressed his support for Ukraine, albeit without details.
Reports from Axios suggested that Musk committed to continuing his aid to Ukraine through his satellite initiative, Starlink. This call comes as Trump nears decisions on his top advisers and cabinet members, indicating Musk might be considered for a governmental role focused on promoting efficiency.
Notably, Zelenskiy was swift in congratulating Trump, a leader who has previously voiced criticism regarding U.S. military and financial assistance to Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Successful Defense Against Russian Drone Strike
Ukraine Probes North Korea's Alleged Support to Russia
Russia's Strategic Maneuvers: North Korean Troops in Ukraine?
North Korean Troops Deployed in Russia: A New Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
North Korean Troops Join Russian Forces in Ukraine Conflict