Musk Joins Trump-Zelenskiy Call: A Future Government Role?

Elon Musk joined a congratulatory call with President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, expressing support for Ukraine with Starlink satellites. Trump hinted at a government efficiency role for Musk. Zelenskiy was among the first to congratulate Trump, despite his criticism of U.S. support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 00:44 IST
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk participated in a call involving President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, media sources revealed on Wednesday. The conversation lasted 25 minutes, during which Trump expressed his support for Ukraine, albeit without details.

Reports from Axios suggested that Musk committed to continuing his aid to Ukraine through his satellite initiative, Starlink. This call comes as Trump nears decisions on his top advisers and cabinet members, indicating Musk might be considered for a governmental role focused on promoting efficiency.

Notably, Zelenskiy was swift in congratulating Trump, a leader who has previously voiced criticism regarding U.S. military and financial assistance to Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

