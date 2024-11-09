Historic Milestone: Women Achieve Legislative Majority in New Mexico

In a landmark accomplishment, women have secured 60 seats in the New Mexico Legislature, marking the largest female legislative majority in U.S. history.

The election sees 11 additional women, from both major parties, entering the Legislature, boosting female presence to a 54 percent majority. Despite these gains, women remain a minority in the state Senate.

New Mexico's political landscape reflects a broader trend of increasing female representation, spurred by movements like #MeToo and significant political events. Women now hold significant government positions, including the governor's office, showcasing their growing influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)