Don Bacon Secures Fifth Term in Key Nebraska District
Republican Rep. Don Bacon successfully won a fifth term representing Nebraska's U.S House district centered in Omaha. In a closely contested race, Bacon defeated Democrat Tony Vargas by emphasizing his bipartisan record and support for Biden's infrastructure bill. The 2nd District remains a major focus for Democrats aiming to regain House control.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2024 05:06 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 05:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
Republican Rep. Don Bacon has secured a fifth term representing Nebraska's Omaha-centered U.S. House district, triumphing once again in a closely contested race.
Facing a rematch against Democrat Tony Vargas, a state lawmaker, Bacon distinguished himself by showcasing his bipartisan efforts and his vote in favor of the Biden administration's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
With President Biden having won the 2nd District's Electoral College vote in 2020, this area remains a critical target for Democrats aiming to retake the House majority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tuberculosis-Free Triumph: Una District Sets New Standard
Four killed, 3 injured in SUV-oil tanker collision in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh: Police.
Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Investment Accountability for District Officials
Landmine Blast Injures Man in Poonch District
Slight Tremors Jolted Nanded District