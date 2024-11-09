Left Menu

Don Bacon Secures Fifth Term in Key Nebraska District

Republican Rep. Don Bacon successfully won a fifth term representing Nebraska's U.S House district centered in Omaha. In a closely contested race, Bacon defeated Democrat Tony Vargas by emphasizing his bipartisan record and support for Biden's infrastructure bill. The 2nd District remains a major focus for Democrats aiming to regain House control.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon has secured a fifth term representing Nebraska's Omaha-centered U.S. House district, triumphing once again in a closely contested race.

Facing a rematch against Democrat Tony Vargas, a state lawmaker, Bacon distinguished himself by showcasing his bipartisan efforts and his vote in favor of the Biden administration's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

With President Biden having won the 2nd District's Electoral College vote in 2020, this area remains a critical target for Democrats aiming to retake the House majority.

