Don Bacon Secures Fifth Term in Key Nebraska District

Republican Rep. Don Bacon has secured a fifth term representing Nebraska's Omaha-centered U.S. House district, triumphing once again in a closely contested race.

Facing a rematch against Democrat Tony Vargas, a state lawmaker, Bacon distinguished himself by showcasing his bipartisan efforts and his vote in favor of the Biden administration's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

With President Biden having won the 2nd District's Electoral College vote in 2020, this area remains a critical target for Democrats aiming to retake the House majority.

