Left Menu

Historic Trump Victory: Uniting the Broadest Coalition

President-elect Donald Trump led the Republican Party to a sweeping victory, securing control of the White House and Congress. He garnered a historic number of electoral votes, flipping three Senate seats, and significantly widened support among young, Black, and Hispanic voters, establishing a diverse coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2024 07:10 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 07:10 IST
Historic Trump Victory: Uniting the Broadest Coalition
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking victory, President-elect Donald Trump has led the Republican Party to take control of both the White House and Congress, claiming a broad and diverse coalition unseen in modern history. Trump's resounding victory highlights his strong connection with American voters, as emphasized by Jake Schneider, Rapid Response Director associated with Team Trump.

Trump's decisive win in the 2024 presidential election saw him securing 295 electoral college votes compared to Vice President Kamala Harris's 226, alongside a narrow popular vote victory with 74 million votes. The Republicans flipped three Senate seats, achieving 52 seats in total, while Democrats hold 45.

With 212 seats in the House of Representatives, Republicans are poised to retain a majority. Notably, Trump's campaign resonated widely, with gains across 49 states and significant inroads among young, Black, and Hispanic voters, marking the largest party gains since 1992 and best youth support since 2004.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024