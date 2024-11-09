Historic Trump Victory: Uniting the Broadest Coalition

In a groundbreaking victory, President-elect Donald Trump has led the Republican Party to take control of both the White House and Congress, claiming a broad and diverse coalition unseen in modern history. Trump's resounding victory highlights his strong connection with American voters, as emphasized by Jake Schneider, Rapid Response Director associated with Team Trump.

Trump's decisive win in the 2024 presidential election saw him securing 295 electoral college votes compared to Vice President Kamala Harris's 226, alongside a narrow popular vote victory with 74 million votes. The Republicans flipped three Senate seats, achieving 52 seats in total, while Democrats hold 45.

With 212 seats in the House of Representatives, Republicans are poised to retain a majority. Notably, Trump's campaign resonated widely, with gains across 49 states and significant inroads among young, Black, and Hispanic voters, marking the largest party gains since 1992 and best youth support since 2004.

(With inputs from agencies.)