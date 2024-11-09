Left Menu

Congress Challenges Modi on Marathwada Development Promises

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Nanded in Maharashtra, Congress questions his vision for the Marathwada region, focusing on water scarcity and inadequate rail infrastructure. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh challenges Modi on issues including a caste census, railway neglect, and water scarcity, demanding accountability for unfulfilled promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 12:36 IST
Congress Challenges Modi on Marathwada Development Promises
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit Nanded and Akola in Maharashtra, the Congress party demands answers about his vision for the Marathwada region, highlighting water scarcity and inadequate rail infrastructure among pressing issues.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh publicly raised four critical questions concerning the BJP's stance on caste census, reservations, and the party's handling of promises made to Marathwada, including previous vows to put BJP member Ashok Chavan in jail. Despite a decade passing since this assertion, Chavan has instead secured a Rajya Sabha seat under BJP's banner.

Ramesh further criticized the Modi government's neglect of the railway sector in the Marathwada region and questioned the Prime Minister's commitment to tackling water scarcity, spotlighting unfulfilled promises of infrastructural improvements such as the proposed water grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024