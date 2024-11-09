Congress Challenges Modi on Marathwada Development Promises

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit Nanded and Akola in Maharashtra, the Congress party demands answers about his vision for the Marathwada region, highlighting water scarcity and inadequate rail infrastructure among pressing issues.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh publicly raised four critical questions concerning the BJP's stance on caste census, reservations, and the party's handling of promises made to Marathwada, including previous vows to put BJP member Ashok Chavan in jail. Despite a decade passing since this assertion, Chavan has instead secured a Rajya Sabha seat under BJP's banner.

Ramesh further criticized the Modi government's neglect of the railway sector in the Marathwada region and questioned the Prime Minister's commitment to tackling water scarcity, spotlighting unfulfilled promises of infrastructural improvements such as the proposed water grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)