Modi's Magic Set to Influence Upcoming Jharkhand and Maharashtra Elections

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political influence, Haryana Minister Anil Vij credited Modi with transforming the political landscape in India by emphasizing development. Vij anticipates Modi's 'magic' will similarly impact the forthcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, as witnessed in recent elections.

In an interview with ANI, Vij remarked on the shift from politics driven by empty promises to what he describes as Modi's development-centered approach, aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat'. He questioned why previous prime ministers failed to envision a developed India and praised Modi for setting this goal, given India's slower progress compared to nations once at a similar stage.

Amidst the electoral buildup, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for alleged injustices against Champai Soren, framing it as an insult to the tribal community over corruption issues. Meanwhile, PM Modi energized voters at rallies in Ranchi, highlighting opposition attempts to divide social groups. Looking ahead, Maharashtra elections loom, with the opposition MVA coalition set to challenge the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)