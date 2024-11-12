Division vs Unity: Controversy Over Yogi's 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Slogan

Controversy surrounding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan "batenge toh katenge" has intensified, as BJP MP Mukesh Dala publicly defended the phrase. Dala criticized the INDIA bloc for allegedly dividing Sanatana Dharma and emphasized the need for unity. In an interview with ANI, Dala argued that the INDIA alliance has been instrumental in causing division during the past elections, contrasting BJP's focus on developmental issues. He pointed out ongoing alliances with specific community leaders in Maharashtra, claiming they compromise Sanatana Dharma.

This slogan, translating to 'divided we perish,' has been echoed across the nation, underscoring the broader message of unity. Yogi Adityanath's statement was coined during a campaign rally in Maharashtra, subsequently followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proclamation 'ek hai toh safe hai.' Both leaders aim to reiterate the importance of unity within the country.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya defended both CM Yogi and PM Modi's comments while raising concerns about growing numbers of Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators in Mumbai. Somaiya cited reports from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences to express fears that the increasing infiltration could reduce the Hindu population in Mumbai to 54 percent. He stressed that the BJP's slogans advocate for communal safety and solidarity amidst these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)