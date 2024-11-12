Left Menu

Division vs Unity: Controversy Over Yogi's 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Slogan

BJP MP Mukesh Dala supports UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge Toh Katenge' slogan, highlighting its message against division within Sanatana Dharma by the INDIA alliance. Yogi's slogan contrasts with PM Modi's 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai,' emphasizing unity amid concerns over increased infiltration in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 09:56 IST
BJP MP Mukesh Dalal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy surrounding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan "batenge toh katenge" has intensified, as BJP MP Mukesh Dala publicly defended the phrase. Dala criticized the INDIA bloc for allegedly dividing Sanatana Dharma and emphasized the need for unity. In an interview with ANI, Dala argued that the INDIA alliance has been instrumental in causing division during the past elections, contrasting BJP's focus on developmental issues. He pointed out ongoing alliances with specific community leaders in Maharashtra, claiming they compromise Sanatana Dharma.

This slogan, translating to 'divided we perish,' has been echoed across the nation, underscoring the broader message of unity. Yogi Adityanath's statement was coined during a campaign rally in Maharashtra, subsequently followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proclamation 'ek hai toh safe hai.' Both leaders aim to reiterate the importance of unity within the country.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya defended both CM Yogi and PM Modi's comments while raising concerns about growing numbers of Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators in Mumbai. Somaiya cited reports from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences to express fears that the increasing infiltration could reduce the Hindu population in Mumbai to 54 percent. He stressed that the BJP's slogans advocate for communal safety and solidarity amidst these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

