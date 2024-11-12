BJP Leaders Accuse Jharkhand CM of Corruption and Allowing Infiltration

In a scathing attack, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has labeled Godda, the constituency of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, as a hub of corruption. Dubey alleged that illegal deals have exploited the region's land and forest resources, highlighting suspected connections between the Chief Minister's office and overseas companies, potentially collaborating with local mafias.

The accusations intensified as Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined the fray, criticizing the Soren administration for allowing illegal land transfers to immigrants. Addressing supporters at a rally in Tamar, Shah expressed concerns about jobs intended for the state's tribal population being taken by infiltrators, promising to enact strict laws to protect tribal rights if the BJP comes to power in Jharkhand.

As the state gears up for assembly elections, tensions are high with Shah accusing Soren of vote bank politics by facilitating Bangladeshi immigrants' entry into Jharkhand. Shah pledged the BJP's commitment to removing all infiltrators, while also discussing recent discord within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, highlighting the dismissal of senior leader Champai Soren, framing it as an insult to the tribal community.

(With inputs from agencies.)