Washington Transformation: Trump's Return Sparks GOP Ambitions
As Congress reconvenes, President-elect Trump's robust, right-wing agenda finds eager support from a Republican-majority Capitol Hill. With a reshaped Washington in its sights, the Trump administration is set on deportations, deregulations, and reorganizing federal governance. Republican allies and cautious Democrats brace for impactful political shifts.
As Congress returns to Washington, the political landscape has dramatically changed. President-elect Donald Trump's agenda, with its hard-right tilt, is already taking shape, supported by Republican majorities eagerly anticipating a power sweep on Capitol Hill.
The House and Senate leadership are pushing forward with Trump's plans, including mass deportations and deregulation, despite final election results still being counted. Trump is reshaping governance norms by urging the Senate to expedite his Cabinet confirmations.
In preparation for the forthcoming term, GOP leaders are aligning closely with Trump, as internal party elections for leadership ensue. Amidst shifting power dynamics, Democrats are reflecting on previous losses while strategizing resistance to Trump's planned reforms.
