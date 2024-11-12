Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over UPPSC Exam Protests

In a sharp rebuke to the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the handling of protests by aspirants against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exam schedule.

Yadav highlighted the anger among students, dubbing the scenario 'Yogi vs competitor students,' and questioned whether the state would resort to using force against protesting students. He further contended that the BJP's priorities are skewed, with jobs not seeming to feature on their agenda.

The SP leader accused the BJP of using communal politics to distract from critical issues, such as unemployment and corruption. He noted that the BJP's failure to fill vacancies or complete examinations on time is turning public sentiment against them, as disillusioned youth demand immediate attention to their grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)