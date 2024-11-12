Rising Tensions: BJP Criticizes Congress 'Dog' Remarks Amidst Maharashtra Elections
BJP has criticized Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's 'dog' remarks against their leaders, terming it evidence of Congress' frustration ahead of the state elections. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya condemns the remarks and expects intensifying political rivalry as the elections approach on November 20.
Tensions are mounting in Maharashtra's political arena as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vehemently criticized Congress state chief Nana Patole for his controversial 'dog' comments aimed at BJP leaders. These remarks have been swiftly rebuked by BJP figures as a manifestation of Congress' growing frustration with opinion polls predicting a Mahayuti victory.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya articulated the party's stance, stating that such inflammatory language from Congress reflects their declining morale as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party, struggles to regain power. Patole's comments, however, targeted the BJP's alleged disregard for the OBC community in Akola, raising tensions ahead of the pivotal November 20 Assembly elections.
Political strategies intensify as BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari condemned Patole's phrasing, calling it an infringement on democratic principles and echoing a concerning 'Emergency' mindset within Congress. Amidst allegations of racism within Indian politics, incidents like Karnataka Congress leader Zameer Ahmed's alleged racial slur have only fueled the contentious atmosphere, underscoring the volatile nature of the upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
