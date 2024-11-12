Left Menu

Amit Shah's Fiery Rally Highlights BJP's Stand Against Muslim Reservations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of attempting to end reservations for backward classes to favor Muslims. He highlighted corruption issues and promised various benefits if BJP forms the government in Jharkhand, including financial aid for women and youth, lower gas prices, and deportation of infiltrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:19 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement speech at Dhanbad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah labeled Congress as an 'anti-reservation' party, vowing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will never allow reservations for Muslims while there remains any BJP representation.

Shah alleged corruption within the current regime, accusing them of looting Rs 35 crore from JMM minister Alamgir Alam and Rs 350 crore from a Congress MP. He urged the formation of a BJP government to rectify these issues.

Promising economic reforms, Shah pledged the BJP would deposit Rs 2,100 into women's bank accounts, provide affordable gas cylinders, and enhance benefits for youth and farmers. He renewed his commitment to confronting infiltration, asserting that BJP will deport undocumented immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

