Amit Shah's Fiery Rally Highlights BJP's Stand Against Muslim Reservations
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of attempting to end reservations for backward classes to favor Muslims. He highlighted corruption issues and promised various benefits if BJP forms the government in Jharkhand, including financial aid for women and youth, lower gas prices, and deportation of infiltrators.
- Country:
- India
In a vehement speech at Dhanbad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah labeled Congress as an 'anti-reservation' party, vowing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will never allow reservations for Muslims while there remains any BJP representation.
Shah alleged corruption within the current regime, accusing them of looting Rs 35 crore from JMM minister Alamgir Alam and Rs 350 crore from a Congress MP. He urged the formation of a BJP government to rectify these issues.
Promising economic reforms, Shah pledged the BJP would deposit Rs 2,100 into women's bank accounts, provide affordable gas cylinders, and enhance benefits for youth and farmers. He renewed his commitment to confronting infiltration, asserting that BJP will deport undocumented immigrants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Congress
- BJP
- reservations
- Jharkhand
- elections
- corruption
- benefits
- Muslims
- infiltration
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise Ahead of Jharkhand Elections as JMM Demands Changes
NCP Unveils Final Candidate List for Maharashtra Elections
BJP Unveils Second Candidate List for Jharkhand Assembly Polls
Jharkhand polls: BJP releases second list, fields Gamliyel Hembrom from Barhait against CM Hemant Soren.
BJP Announces Rivals for Jharkhand Assembly Face-Off