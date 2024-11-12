Amit Shah's Fiery Rally Highlights BJP's Stand Against Muslim Reservations

In a vehement speech at Dhanbad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah labeled Congress as an 'anti-reservation' party, vowing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will never allow reservations for Muslims while there remains any BJP representation.

Shah alleged corruption within the current regime, accusing them of looting Rs 35 crore from JMM minister Alamgir Alam and Rs 350 crore from a Congress MP. He urged the formation of a BJP government to rectify these issues.

Promising economic reforms, Shah pledged the BJP would deposit Rs 2,100 into women's bank accounts, provide affordable gas cylinders, and enhance benefits for youth and farmers. He renewed his commitment to confronting infiltration, asserting that BJP will deport undocumented immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)