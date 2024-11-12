Left Menu

Iran's Strategic Stance: Navigating Diplomacy Amidst Sanctions

Iran remains steadfast in pursuing its national interests, as emphasized by government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani. Despite Iran's willingness to discuss, no direct talks with the Trump administration are underway. Iran critiques Trump's past policies, urging for actions over words amid ongoing diplomatic decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:36 IST
Iran's Strategic Stance: Navigating Diplomacy Amidst Sanctions
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Iran has reiterated its commitment to securing national interests, as stated by government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani on Tuesday. When probed about potential direct discussions with the Trump administration, Mohajerani emphasized that any action would be dependent upon the nation's values and revolutionary goals.

The Trump administration had withdrawn the U.S. from Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact and re-imposed strict economic sanctions. Mohajerani remarked on the failure of Trump's maximum pressure campaign, urging the former president to reconsider his previous strategies.

Under President Joe Biden, talks to revive the nuclear accord commenced but later stalled. Despite still being a part of the deal, Iran has reduced its compliance due to the sanctions affecting the nation. Iran calls for substantial actions over rhetoric in ongoing international dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024