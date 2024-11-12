Iran's Strategic Stance: Navigating Diplomacy Amidst Sanctions

Iran has reiterated its commitment to securing national interests, as stated by government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani on Tuesday. When probed about potential direct discussions with the Trump administration, Mohajerani emphasized that any action would be dependent upon the nation's values and revolutionary goals.

The Trump administration had withdrawn the U.S. from Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact and re-imposed strict economic sanctions. Mohajerani remarked on the failure of Trump's maximum pressure campaign, urging the former president to reconsider his previous strategies.

Under President Joe Biden, talks to revive the nuclear accord commenced but later stalled. Despite still being a part of the deal, Iran has reduced its compliance due to the sanctions affecting the nation. Iran calls for substantial actions over rhetoric in ongoing international dialogues.

