Controversy Erupts Over Bag Inspection Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, controversy has erupted over an Election Commission of India (ECI) decision to inspect the baggage of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. The inspection occurred after Thackeray's helicopter landed in Yamatwal constituency, where he was slated to speak at a campaign rally.

The incident drew criticism from notable political figures. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot labeled the inspection as an unwarranted move targeting a party leader. Gehlot backed Thackeray's response, questioning whether similar checks are conducted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent BJP leaders.

Gehlot emphasized fairness in electoral processes, advocating for universal inspections to avoid perceived partiality. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused top BJP officials, including PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, of inciting societal division. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also criticized BJP slogans, describing them as detrimental to national unity.

