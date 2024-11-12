Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Bag Inspection Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections, the Election Commission of India is under fire following its contentious inspection of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's belongings. The incident sparked criticism from Congress leaders, who accuse the commission of bias and targeting prominent opposition figures, calling for consistent security checks across all parties.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, controversy has erupted over an Election Commission of India (ECI) decision to inspect the baggage of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. The inspection occurred after Thackeray's helicopter landed in Yamatwal constituency, where he was slated to speak at a campaign rally.

The incident drew criticism from notable political figures. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot labeled the inspection as an unwarranted move targeting a party leader. Gehlot backed Thackeray's response, questioning whether similar checks are conducted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent BJP leaders.

Gehlot emphasized fairness in electoral processes, advocating for universal inspections to avoid perceived partiality. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused top BJP officials, including PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, of inciting societal division. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also criticized BJP slogans, describing them as detrimental to national unity.

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

