BJP Leaders Slam Congress for Unfulfilled Promises in Key States

In a scathing attack on the Congress, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday accused the party of failing to deliver on its election promises in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Leading a group of BJP leaders at a joint press conference, Thakur criticized the Congress for its history of broken promises, urging Maharashtra's voters to choose the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming elections for better governance.

Thakur claimed the Congress had made an extensive list of guarantees, such as subsidized electricity, financial aid for women, and employment opportunities, yet failed to fulfill them. Highlighting some specific promises, he pointed out that instead of providing 300 units of free electricity, the Congress government imposed an electricity cess. Similarly, financial and employment pledges remained unfulfilled, leaving citizens disenchanted.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leaders G Kishan Reddy and Shobha Karandlaje highlighted financial mismanagement in Telangana and Karnataka. Reddy alleged that the Congress siphoned off funds from Telangana to support election campaigns in other states. Karandlaje warned that Maharashtra could face similar fiscal issues should the Congress come to power there.

(With inputs from agencies.)