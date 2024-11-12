Left Menu

BJP Leaders Slam Congress for Unfulfilled Promises in Key States

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur and other BJP leaders criticized the Congress party for failing to fulfill election promises in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Allegations include unmet guarantees on financial aid, electricity subsidies, and employment opportunities, leading to economic concerns in these states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack on the Congress, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday accused the party of failing to deliver on its election promises in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Leading a group of BJP leaders at a joint press conference, Thakur criticized the Congress for its history of broken promises, urging Maharashtra's voters to choose the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming elections for better governance.

Thakur claimed the Congress had made an extensive list of guarantees, such as subsidized electricity, financial aid for women, and employment opportunities, yet failed to fulfill them. Highlighting some specific promises, he pointed out that instead of providing 300 units of free electricity, the Congress government imposed an electricity cess. Similarly, financial and employment pledges remained unfulfilled, leaving citizens disenchanted.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leaders G Kishan Reddy and Shobha Karandlaje highlighted financial mismanagement in Telangana and Karnataka. Reddy alleged that the Congress siphoned off funds from Telangana to support election campaigns in other states. Karandlaje warned that Maharashtra could face similar fiscal issues should the Congress come to power there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

