Political Fray: BJP and Congress Clash Over Divisive Rhetoric

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with Haryana BJP in-charge Satish Punia, accused the Congress party of engaging in divisive politics, claiming it has historically divided the nation by religion, wealth, caste, and language. The comments were made following a meeting in Sriganganagar to honor the late minister Gurjant Singh Brar.

The union minister criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remarks and defended the BJP's association with the saffron color, asserting it represents faith, not politics. Drawing on historical references, Shekhawat emphasized the importance of national unity, warning against divisions based on attire or religious belief.

BJP leader Satish Punia expressed optimism about the party's prospects in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections and the bypolls scheduled for November 13. He criticized Kharge's comments about BJP leaders allegedly disguising as sadhus, highlighting the tension ahead of the elections.

