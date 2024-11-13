Left Menu

Political Fray: BJP and Congress Clash Over Divisive Rhetoric

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Haryana's Satish Punia accuse the Congress of divisive politics, critiquing comments by President Mallikarjun Kharge. The BJP leaders expressed confidence in forthcoming elections, while Congress counters with criticism of alleged BJP sadhus like Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath for promoting divisive sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:01 IST
Political Fray: BJP and Congress Clash Over Divisive Rhetoric
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with Haryana BJP in-charge Satish Punia, accused the Congress party of engaging in divisive politics, claiming it has historically divided the nation by religion, wealth, caste, and language. The comments were made following a meeting in Sriganganagar to honor the late minister Gurjant Singh Brar.

The union minister criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remarks and defended the BJP's association with the saffron color, asserting it represents faith, not politics. Drawing on historical references, Shekhawat emphasized the importance of national unity, warning against divisions based on attire or religious belief.

BJP leader Satish Punia expressed optimism about the party's prospects in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections and the bypolls scheduled for November 13. He criticized Kharge's comments about BJP leaders allegedly disguising as sadhus, highlighting the tension ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024