Robust Turnout Marks Assam's By-Election Polling

In Assam's by-elections, nearly 13% of 9.1 lakh voters cast their votes within the first two hours. Bongaigaon leads turnout with 15.34%. Voting takes place peacefully with over 9,000 polling personnel engaged and 15 CAPF companies ensuring security. Webcasting occurs at 592 stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:11 IST
On Wednesday, the by-election polling in Assam saw nearly 13% of 9.1 lakh voters participating in the first two hours, as reported by the official data. The Election Commission announced that approximately 12.55% of 9,09,057 electors, including women and third gender voters, cast their votes by 9 AM for 34 candidates.

Polling is carried out in Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri, following recent vacancies due to Lok Sabha election victories. Bongaigaon witnessed the highest turnout at 15.34%, followed by Samaguri and Sidli. According to the Assam Chief Electoral Officer, reports of EVM malfunctions were quickly addressed, ensuring the polling continued smoothly.

The voting process began at 7 AM and will conclude at 5 PM, with over 9,000 personnel ensuring a smooth electoral process. As a measure of transparency and efficiency, 592 polling stations are under webcasting, with specific booths operated by all-woman staff. Fifteen CAPF companies are involved in maintaining security at the stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

