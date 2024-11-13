Robust Turnout Marks Assam's By-Election Polling

On Wednesday, the by-election polling in Assam saw nearly 13% of 9.1 lakh voters participating in the first two hours, as reported by the official data. The Election Commission announced that approximately 12.55% of 9,09,057 electors, including women and third gender voters, cast their votes by 9 AM for 34 candidates.

Polling is carried out in Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri, following recent vacancies due to Lok Sabha election victories. Bongaigaon witnessed the highest turnout at 15.34%, followed by Samaguri and Sidli. According to the Assam Chief Electoral Officer, reports of EVM malfunctions were quickly addressed, ensuring the polling continued smoothly.

The voting process began at 7 AM and will conclude at 5 PM, with over 9,000 personnel ensuring a smooth electoral process. As a measure of transparency and efficiency, 592 polling stations are under webcasting, with specific booths operated by all-woman staff. Fifteen CAPF companies are involved in maintaining security at the stations.

