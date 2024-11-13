Rajasthan Bypolls: Voter Turnout in Early Hours

In the early hours of Wednesday, close to 11 percent of votes were cast during the bypolls in seven assembly seats across Rajasthan, according to an official from the election department.

The official report detailed that by 9 am, the highest turnout was recorded in Ramgarh with 14.64 percent of votes. Meanwhile, Jhunjhunu reached 9.88 percent, Dausa 8.72 percent, Deoli-Uniara 8.53 percent, Chorasi 10.54 percent, Khinvsar 10.62 percent, and Salumbar 10.66 percent.

Voting at these assembly seats is set to continue until 6 pm, while the ballot counting will commence on November 23.

