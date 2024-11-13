Dynamic Turnouts: Kerala Bypolls Capture Emotional Reunions Amidst Tight Security

Polling in the Wayanad Lok Sabha and Chelakkara assembly constituencies of Kerala proceeded at a lively pace, with voter turnout at 34.38% and 36.08%, respectively, after five hours of voting on Wednesday.

While the election process went smoothly, minor hiccups arose due to electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunctions at certain booths; however, these issues were swiftly resolved by the authorities involved.

In the emotionally charged bypoll in Wayanad, voters marooned by the devastating landslides in July relished the chance to reunite with neighbors and friends at the designated polling stations. Special transport facilitated survivors' journey to the booths, underscoring the community's resolve to exercise their democratic rights despite adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)