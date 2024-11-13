Soren Slams BJP's 'Shadow Campaign': Allegations of Crores Spent on Social Tarnishing
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accuses the BJP of running a 'shadow campaign' to smear his and the state's image. Soren alleges massive spending on social media ads and 95,000 WhatsApp groups aimed at tarnishing reputations. He urges upholding principles over unfair campaign tactics.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has openly accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a 'shadow campaign' aimed at tarnishing both his image and that of the state. According to Soren, this campaign involves significant financial investments on digital platforms.
Soren alleges that the BJP has allocated crores of rupees to run aggressive campaigns through various social media outlets, including the creation of 95,000 WhatsApp groups. These efforts, he claims, focus primarily on undermining the ruling JMM-led coalition's credibility in Jharkhand.
Despite registering a complaint with the Election Commission, Soren notes a lack of responsive action. The Chief Minister continues to challenge the BJP's strategy, emphasizing adherence to principles over unethical tactics in the ongoing state elections.
