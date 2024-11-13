Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Claims on Women Empowerment

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav launched a vehement critique against the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government on Wednesday, accusing them of failing to deliver on women's safety and empowerment in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav branded the BJP's promises as "mere slogans," highlighting escalating concerns just a week before the bypolls for nine Assembly seats.

Yadav emphasized the achievements of the Samajwadi Party during its rule, notably distributing over 18 lakh laptops to students to advance educational standards. Contrastingly, he accused the BJP of failing to fulfill its manifesto commitments on technology, stating that only a few, barely operational tablets were distributed.

In a fiery press statement, Yadav asserted that the BJP had not accomplished any significant action to safeguard women, pointing to multiple incidents, including the high-profile Hathras case, as evidence. He also stressed the Samajwadi Party's initiatives, such as the 1090 service for women's safety, which he claimed outperformed the BJP's efforts in ensuring public well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)