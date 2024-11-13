Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Claims on Women Empowerment

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for failing on promises related to women's safety and empowerment. Yadav highlighted the Samajwadi Party's past initiatives and criticized the BJP's record, using specific incidents to question the current administration's effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:27 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Claims on Women Empowerment
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav launched a vehement critique against the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government on Wednesday, accusing them of failing to deliver on women's safety and empowerment in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav branded the BJP's promises as "mere slogans," highlighting escalating concerns just a week before the bypolls for nine Assembly seats.

Yadav emphasized the achievements of the Samajwadi Party during its rule, notably distributing over 18 lakh laptops to students to advance educational standards. Contrastingly, he accused the BJP of failing to fulfill its manifesto commitments on technology, stating that only a few, barely operational tablets were distributed.

In a fiery press statement, Yadav asserted that the BJP had not accomplished any significant action to safeguard women, pointing to multiple incidents, including the high-profile Hathras case, as evidence. He also stressed the Samajwadi Party's initiatives, such as the 1090 service for women's safety, which he claimed outperformed the BJP's efforts in ensuring public well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024