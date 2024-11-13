Haryana's Historic Mandate: A Testament to Trust and Development

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya extolled the BJP-led government's success in securing a historic third term in the state assembly elections, terming it a testament to the public's trust in the current administration's policies.

Addressing the new assembly members, Dattatreya emphasized that the election results reflect a public preference for corruption-free and transparent governance. The BJP's sweeping win, claiming 48 seats in the 90-member assembly, marks unprecedented third-term support, with the Congress trailing at 37 seats.

The governor highlighted the administration's focus on education, health, and agriculture. By aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,' he reinforced the government's commitment to equitable progress and development across the state.

