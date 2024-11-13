Haryana's Historic Mandate: A Testament to Trust and Development
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya lauded the BJP's unprecedented third-term victory, viewing it as public endorsement of the government’s transparent and inclusive policies. The governor commended the newly elected members, emphasizing a focus on education, health, and agriculture, with a vision aligned with Prime Minister Modi's developmental principles.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya extolled the BJP-led government's success in securing a historic third term in the state assembly elections, terming it a testament to the public's trust in the current administration's policies.
Addressing the new assembly members, Dattatreya emphasized that the election results reflect a public preference for corruption-free and transparent governance. The BJP's sweeping win, claiming 48 seats in the 90-member assembly, marks unprecedented third-term support, with the Congress trailing at 37 seats.
The governor highlighted the administration's focus on education, health, and agriculture. By aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,' he reinforced the government's commitment to equitable progress and development across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- BJP
- assembly
- elections
- governor
- development
- policies
- trust
- India
- agriculture
ALSO READ
Global Health Shake-up: Key Developments and Challenges
Lieutenant Governor Sinha Bolsters Kashmir Security After Recent Attack
Survey Reveals Latin American Public Development Banks View Climate Transition as Financial Opportunity
Safeguarding Biodiversity: The World Bank’s Path to Sustainable Development and Resilience
Narendra Modi government policies only for benefit of five to six of his business friends: Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad.