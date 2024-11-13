Democracy in Action: High Stakes Bypolls in Madhya Pradesh

Left Menu

The bypolls in Vijaypur and Budhni constituencies of Madhya Pradesh recorded significant voter turnouts by early afternoon. The elections were necessitated after sitting MLAs switched roles, with Ramniwas Rawat joining BJP and Shivraj Singh Chouhan moving to the Lok Sabha. Security and polling staff were extensively deployed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:11 IST
Bypolls in Madhya Pradesh's Vijaypur and Budhni assembly constituencies saw a noteworthy start, registering voter turnouts of over 50% by 1 pm, according to state Chief Electoral Officer Sukhveer Singh. The elections commenced at 7 am across the districts without hitches.

The Vijaypur bypoll was triggered by Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat's defection to BJP, where he currently serves as a minister. Meanwhile, the Budhni seat became vacant after former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's election to the Lok Sabha, paving the way for BJP's Ramakant Bhargava's candidacy.

Voter demographics in Vijaypur include over 2.54 lakh electors, while Budhni lists over 2.76 lakh. Security measures were robust, with nearly 1,500 district police, Home Guards, and Special Police Officers ensuring a peaceful voting process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

