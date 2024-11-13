Left Menu

High-Stakes Byelections: Clashes and Political Tension in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh witnessed byelections in Vijaypur and Budhni constituencies with high voter turnout and minor clashes. Political tensions were evident as significant political figures, including former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and party chiefs, participated in polling activities amid tight security and administrative interventions.

Bhopal | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:34 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Vijaypur and Budhni assembly constituencies saw significant voter turnout during Wednesday's byelections, characterized by a 77.85% turnout in Vijaypur and 77.32% in Budhni. The polling process, starting at 7 am and ending at 6 pm, was overseen by 2,760 poll officials to ensure smooth operations.

Minor clashes were reported, with incidents in Vijaypur leading to police intervention after voters' complaints of being barred from polling. Notably, state BJP President Vishnu Dutt Sharma and Congress Chief Jitu Patwari were restricted from entering Sheopur district, escalating tensions that required administrative attention.

High-profile political figures, including Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, participated in Budhni's voting, as the seat was vacated following Chouhan's move to the Lok Sabha. The poll results will affect the political dynamics, as key candidates from BJP and Congress face off amidst these heated byelections.

