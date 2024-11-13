High-Stakes Byelections: Clashes and Political Tension in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh's Vijaypur and Budhni assembly constituencies saw significant voter turnout during Wednesday's byelections, characterized by a 77.85% turnout in Vijaypur and 77.32% in Budhni. The polling process, starting at 7 am and ending at 6 pm, was overseen by 2,760 poll officials to ensure smooth operations.

Minor clashes were reported, with incidents in Vijaypur leading to police intervention after voters' complaints of being barred from polling. Notably, state BJP President Vishnu Dutt Sharma and Congress Chief Jitu Patwari were restricted from entering Sheopur district, escalating tensions that required administrative attention.

High-profile political figures, including Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, participated in Budhni's voting, as the seat was vacated following Chouhan's move to the Lok Sabha. The poll results will affect the political dynamics, as key candidates from BJP and Congress face off amidst these heated byelections.

