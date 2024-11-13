Left Menu

Trump and Biden Meet: A Promised Smooth Transition Despite Past Rivalry

President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden met for the first time since Trump won back the White House. Both promised a smooth power transition, contrasting their long-standing rivalry. Although Biden stepped down in favor of Kamala Harris, ongoing transition challenges persist as Trump prepares for inauguration.

President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, historically political opponents, convened at the Oval Office, committing to a smooth transition of power set for January. The cordial encounter marked a stark departure from years of tension, with both leaders expressing intentions for a seamless handover.

Biden, who stepped aside in favor of Kamala Harris in the 2024 race after a challenging debate, welcomed Trump back to the White House, highlighting the need for an orderly transition despite their conflicting political views on critical issues like climate change and trade.

Trump, celebrating with Republican lawmakers over recent electoral successes, prepares to assume office on January 20. However, the transition process faces hurdles as agreements essential for access to resources and facilities remain unsigned, spotlighting the complexities of this political reshuffling.

