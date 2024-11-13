Supreme Court Weighs Nvidia's Crypto Controversy

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court delved into Nvidia's effort to dismantle a securities fraud lawsuit. The suit accuses the artificial intelligence chipmaker of misleading investors regarding its sales dependence on cryptocurrencies.

The case, led by Stockholm's E. Ohman J:or Fonder AB, challenges Nvidia's transparency in its revenue reports, highlighting a key 2018 class action allowed by a lower court. Justices are debating whether the claims meet the stringent Private Securities Litigation Reform Act standards.

Nvidia's appeal could influence how courts handle similar suits, alongside another case involving Meta's Facebook. A ruling is expected by June and could redefine burdens on plaintiffs in securities fraud cases.

