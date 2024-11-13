Education Crisis Looms for Palestinian Youth in Gaza Strip

The United Nations Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, faces potential collapse in the Gaza Strip due to new Israeli legislation, threatening the education of an entire generation, according to UNRWA's chief. Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini cautioned that shutting down the agency would devastate the humanitarian response in Gaza.

Israel's parliament has passed a law set to ban UNRWA from operating within its territory from late January. This controversial measure may hinder education access for over 660,000 children in Gaza, where UNRWA is a primary provider amidst a lack of capable public administration.

The legislation has sparked international concern, with the U.S. describing UNRWA's role as "indispensable" and urging a pause in its implementation. The U.N. Security Council supports UNRWA, emphasizing the necessity of its continuation to prevent marginalization and extremism in the region.

