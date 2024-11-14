Trump and Biden's Middle East Dialogue

In a significant meeting at the White House, President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden delved into discussions regarding the Middle East. The conversation reflects ongoing concerns about regional stability and future American policies.

Trump eagerly inquired about Biden's viewpoints, highlighting the importance of understanding different stances as the administration transitions. This exchange illustrates a pivotal moment for U.S. involvement in Middle Eastern affairs.

The New York Post reported Trump's admiration for Biden's graciousness during the discussion, accentuating the necessity of diplomatic dialogues between past and future leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)