Marco Rubio Nominated for Secretary of State Role

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Republican Senator Marco Rubio as the next Secretary of State, a decision announced Wednesday, which aligns with Trump's 'America First' foreign policy approach.

This nomination soothes concerns among U.S. allies about potential shifts in U.S. diplomacy under the Trump administration. Senator Rubio, who has sharply criticized China's government and maintains a robust stance on foreign policy, is expected to advocate for continued support for key American allies such as Israel.

Rubio's nomination reflects a commitment to maintaining strong global partnerships, despite previously opposing some military assistance initiatives. His role could face challenges due to Rubio's firm positions on China and his advocacy for reassessing relations with Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)