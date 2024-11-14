Referee Controversy: Allegations Against David Coote

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) is closely examining new allegations concerning Premier League referee David Coote. A video released by The Sun purportedly shows Coote engaging in inappropriate behavior, specifically snorting a white substance, during his stint as a match official at Euro 2024. The veracity of the video remains unconfirmed by Reuters.

PGMOL announced Coote's suspension on Monday, signaling their commitment to a thorough investigation. The organization emphasizes its dedication to Coote's well-being, ensuring he receives the necessary support amid the ongoing inquiries. Attempts by Reuters to obtain comments from Coote, through PGMOL channels, have yet to succeed.

UEFA has also preemptively suspended Coote following reports of misconduct, extending his suspension until further notice. This decision anticipates further rounds of UEFA matches, as the organization takes such matters seriously to maintain the integrity of European soccer.

