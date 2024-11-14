Left Menu

Referee Controversy: Allegations Against David Coote

Referee David Coote is under investigation amid new allegations. A video allegedly showing him engaging in inappropriate behavior was released, prompting suspensions by PGMOL and UEFA. Coote's welfare remains a priority throughout this investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 03:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 03:30 IST
Referee Controversy: Allegations Against David Coote

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) is closely examining new allegations concerning Premier League referee David Coote. A video released by The Sun purportedly shows Coote engaging in inappropriate behavior, specifically snorting a white substance, during his stint as a match official at Euro 2024. The veracity of the video remains unconfirmed by Reuters.

PGMOL announced Coote's suspension on Monday, signaling their commitment to a thorough investigation. The organization emphasizes its dedication to Coote's well-being, ensuring he receives the necessary support amid the ongoing inquiries. Attempts by Reuters to obtain comments from Coote, through PGMOL channels, have yet to succeed.

UEFA has also preemptively suspended Coote following reports of misconduct, extending his suspension until further notice. This decision anticipates further rounds of UEFA matches, as the organization takes such matters seriously to maintain the integrity of European soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024