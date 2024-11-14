Trump Nominates Matt Gaetz as Controversial Attorney General

In a surprising move, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Matt Gaetz as his attorney general pick, raising eyebrows due to Gaetz's limited experience and controversial past. Gaetz, known for his incendiary rhetoric, aims to bring significant changes to the Justice Department.

Gaetz resigned from the House of Representatives to expedite the transition, but his nomination faces skepticism from several Senate Republicans, responsible for confirming the appointment. Concerns loom about potential politicization if Gaetz takes office.

Former Justice Department officials warn against the risks of undermining institutional independence. Gaetz's nomination may signal a continuation of aggressive policies toward antitrust actions against Big Tech companies, controversial choices that have sparked both support and criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)