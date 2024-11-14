Left Menu

GOP's Commanding Comeback: Securing House & Senate Majorities

Republicans have gained control of the US House and Senate, reinforcing their political dominance with President-elect Donald Trump. The GOP's victory solidifies an agenda to transform federal policies, supported by majorities in Congress and a conservative Supreme Court. Internal party dynamics and moderate lawmakers play crucial roles.

Updated: 14-11-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 09:03 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

The Republican Party has secured a majority in both the US House and Senate, bolstering President-elect Donald Trump's standing as he prepares to assume office. The victory not only solidifies GOP control but also empowers them to implement sweeping federal changes in alignment with Trump's agenda.

Scoring essential wins in slow-counting states like Arizona and California, Republicans reached the threshold of 218 House seats, granting them a majority. This further cements their dominance after previously gaining the Senate, rendering Democrats largely powerless to counter Republican initiatives.

As the new term approaches, Republican leaders are tasked with maintaining internal party harmony amid moderate and hardline factions, while simultaneously advancing impactful legislative changes. This strategic reshaping of American policies is expected to face significant scrutiny both within and outside the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

