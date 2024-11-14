Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Exam Management Amid Aspirant Protests

On Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, lambasted the BJP's government in Uttar Pradesh for its ineffectual handling of UPPSC exam protests in Prayagraj.

The protests, which have persisted for four days, center around the UPPSC's decision to hold the Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer, and Provincial Civil Service preliminary exams on different dates. Demonstrators gathered outside the Commission's headquarters to voice their discontent.

In response to mounting pressure, the UPPSC postponed the RO-ARO exam, opting instead to conduct the PCS exam on a single day using the old format. A committee was also established to ensure transparency. Yadav highlighted the contradictions in BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' agenda and commented on the BJP's failure to smoothly manage educational examinations.

