LPG Subsidy Sparks Political Storm in Jharkhand
Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir promised subsidized LPG cylinders for all citizens, including 'infiltrators', in Jharkhand, igniting a political row during Assembly elections. Prime Minister Modi criticized this as a play for votes. BJP called the promise 'anti-national', linking Congress to infiltration issues.
Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir triggered a political uproar on Thursday by pledging LPG cylinders at a subsidized rate of Rs 450, even for 'infiltrators', if the Congress comes to power in Jharkhand. This promise emerged during the ongoing Assembly elections in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi capitalized on Mir's statement, using it as a critique against the Congress party, accusing it of jeopardizing the nation's interests and the future of children for electoral gains. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) labeled Mir's statement as 'anti-national' amidst fierce election campaigning.
The issue of infiltration, particularly from Bangladesh, remains a major point of contention for the BJP in Jharkhand, where domestic LPG cylinders are currently priced at Rs 860. With the next phase of polling approaching, the political battlefield heats up, reflecting deep divides over promises and patriotism.
