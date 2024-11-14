Crorepati Candidates Dominate Jharkhand Elections Amid Wealth Disparity

The second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections is witnessing a significant display of wealth among candidates, with 127 crorepatis out of 522 contenders. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reports that Aquil Akhtar of the Samajwadi Party tops the list, declaring assets above Rs 400 crore.

The Jharkhand Election Watch, alongside ADR, scrutinized self-sworn affidavits from 522 candidates across 38 constituencies for the elections set for November 20. It was revealed that 24% of the candidates are crorepatis, while 28% have declared criminal cases against them, underscoring the notable presence of money power in the political landscape.

In sharp contrast to candidates like Akhtar, others, such as Elian Hansdak of the Jharkhand People's Party, report negligible assets. These financial disparities align with diverse educational backgrounds, where 47% of the candidates have qualifications ranging from 5th to 12th standard, while 45% hold graduate or higher degrees.

