Kharge Challenges BJP's Narrative on Article 370 and National Unity

In a poignant rebuttal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegations, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge decried suggestions that the Congress aims to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. Kharge clarified that the revocation of the special status had already been ratified by Parliament.

Kharge accused the BJP of keeping the Article 370 debate alive to sow societal discord. He took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing his derogatory speech towards Congress members, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress chief also targeted the BJP's economic policies, alleging that the government favors wealth disparities and the sale of public assets to conglomerates, further attributing drug-related issues to mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)