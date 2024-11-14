Left Menu

Congress Accuses Modi and Shah of Election Code Violations

The Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly making false and divisive statements during their election campaigns. The Congress has demanded an investigation and a ban on their election-related activities.

The Congress party has lodged a comprehensive complaint with the Election Commission of India against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The complaint accuses them of delivering 'false, divisive, malicious, and slanderous' speeches during recent rallies held across Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

According to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, specific speeches made by both BJP leaders during the campaign potentially violate electoral laws, prompting the party to seek an investigation. They have requested the commission to consider barring Modi and Shah from any election-related activities for the duration of the current election cycle.

The allegations outlined by Congress include claims that both leaders made statements designed to incite prejudice based on religion and caste, with the specific intention of influencing voter behavior. The party has called for a criminal case to be registered against those involved.

