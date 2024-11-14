Karnataka CM Accuses BJP of Rs 50 Crore Bribery Attempt to Sway MLAs

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to destabilize his government by offering Rs 50 crores to entice 50 Congress MLAs to switch sides. While speaking to ANI, Siddaramaiah declared that these attempts by the BJP were unsuccessful.

Reaffirming his stance, the Chief Minister assured that no Congress MLA would defect. He cited past actions, claiming, "I said they tried to destabilise the government by offering Rs 50 crores, which they couldn't succeed in." This allegation underscores Siddaramaiah's commitment to maintaining political stability in Karnataka.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar echoed these claims, stating intentions to discuss the situation with the Chief Minister. State Minister Ramalinga Reddy, meanwhile, accused the BJP of repeatedly trying to subvert the government, labeling such actions as unsuccessful over the past six months.

Further accusations from State Minister KN Rajanna and State Minister Dr M C Sudhakar echoed the sentiment that the BJP has persistently sought to undermine the Congreess government. Asserting Siddaramaiah's claims, Sudhakar noted BJP's historical attempts to purchase MLAs from other parties. Supporting these accusations, State Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil emphasized the BJP's past efforts to destabilize the government, highlighting the continuity of these alleged practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)