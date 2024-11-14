Congress vs BJP: Kharge Challenges Shah's Assertions on Article 370

In a recent exchange, major political figures have laid out their arguments on Article 370 and its implications. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that the Congress Party intends to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. Kharge clarifies that the contentious provision was repealed by Parliament and questions the BJP's motives in keeping the discourse alive.

Kharge, speaking at a press conference in Pune, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders of manipulating divisive issues to create societal rifts. He argued that the Congress, throughout history, has worked towards maintaining India's unity, citing historical sacrifices made by leaders like Indira and Rajiv Gandhi.

Beyond the debate surrounding Article 370, Kharge brought attention to economic disparities in the country, pointing out that a mere 5% of the population controls a vast portion of the nation's wealth. Meanwhile, he criticized government policies that favor the wealthy, alleging rampant corruption and illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)