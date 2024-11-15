Left Menu

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: A New Era for U.S. Health Services

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to be chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy, who previously ran for president as an independent, is set to focus on national health programs, overseeing agencies like the FDA and CDC with a massive budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 02:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 02:20 IST
In a surprising political move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to helm the Department of Health and Human Services. The report, emerging from Politico, cites a well-informed source, revealing strategic shifts in the country's healthcare leadership.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his recent independent presidential campaign, withdrew and endorsed Donald Trump, eyeing a pivotal role in the new administration. Trump's campaign promises emphasize Kennedy's potential contributions to revolutionize American healthcare.

The Department of Health and Human Services, a critical segment of the federal budget, commands a $3.09 trillion fiscal budget. Its vast responsibility includes managing Medicare and Medicaid, offering crucial services to millions of Americans, through agencies like the FDA and CDC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

