Trump's Cabinet Picks Signal Bold Moves for Second Term

President-elect Donald Trump has taken swift action in preparing his administration, unveiling several high-profile cabinet picks that reflect his assertive political stance. Marco Rubio is set to become the Secretary of State, in a move placing a strong foreign policy advocate at the forefront of U.S. diplomacy.

Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz emphasizes Trump's commitment to challenging perceived partisan biases within the justice system. The president-elect highlighted the importance of ending what he calls the 'Weaponization' of legal frameworks during his announcement of Gaetz's nomination.

Amid these strategic appointments, Tulsi Gabbard is chosen for Director of National Intelligence, showcasing Trump's preference for allies who align with his agenda. Trump's picks signal potential political confrontations as he prepares for his second term, aiming to consolidate power in key areas, from national security to economic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)