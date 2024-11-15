Left Menu

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Exploiting Poverty for Political Gains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for allegedly exploiting the poor under the guise of poverty eradication. Speaking in Maharashtra, he claimed Congress offered false promises and accused them of endangering national security for votes. Modi also highlighted his commitment to development and allegiance to Shivaji Maharaj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce critique of the Congress party, accusing it of 'looting' the impoverished in its purported attempts to eliminate poverty. While addressing a gathering in Panvel, Maharashtra, Modi insisted that Congress has perpetually maintained its agenda to keep the poor destitute. He cited the 'gareebi hatao' slogan as a deceptive promise made by the party over generations.

Further intensifying his assault, Modi pointed out the alleged precarious status of Congress in several states, accusing them of resorting to dubious methods for securing power. He referenced a Congress leader's purported promise to offer cheaper gas cylinders to infiltrators, such as Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, highlighting it as a dangerous play for votes at the expense of children's future.

Rallying the spirits of his listeners, Prime Minister Modi venerated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, recounting his emotional visit to Shivaji's tomb as a symbolic gesture of seeking blessings. Modi expressed his ambitions for a developed India, urging that true independence and governance come from uplifting the impoverished. He maintained that only the BJP and the Mahayuti alliance could achieve these aspirations, promising a prosperous future for Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

