NPP's Historic Victory: A New Era in Sri Lankan Politics

Sri Lanka's National People's Power (NPP), led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, secured a significant parliamentary majority, winning 123 out of 171 declared seats. This historic win includes success in the Tamil-dominated Jaffna district, marking a transformative change in Sri Lanka's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka witnessed a seismic shift in its political landscape as the National People's Power (NPP), under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, clinched a majority in parliament. The NPP secured 123 of 171 declared seats, according to the elections commission's official results announced on Thursday.

Contesting under the Malimawa (compass) symbol, the party garnered 6.8 million votes, representing 61% of those counted. This commanding lead sets the party on a path to secure a two-thirds majority in the 225-member assembly, with additional gains expected from 29 more seats based on national polling.

In a historic twist, the NPP triumphed in Jaffna district, the cultural heart of the Tamil community, capturing three out of six seats and ending the longstanding dominance of traditional Tamil nationalist parties. This result was hailed by President Dissanayake as evidence of the party's national acceptance by diverse communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

