BJP Slams JMM-Congress for 'Appeasement Politics' in Jharkhand

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia has made allegations against the JMM-led coalition government, accusing it of engaging in 'appeasement' politics to secure its vote bank in Jharkhand. The accusation was made on Friday, reflecting the heightened political rhetoric in the region.

The BJP's national spokesperson charged that the Congress and JMM parties are permitting 'infiltrators' to settle in the state, a move that poses a threat to local communities. Bhatia claimed these actions jeopardize the foundational trifecta of land, daughters, and livelihood in Jharkhand.

Further fueling the controversy, Bhatia criticized the Congress proposal to provide gas cylinders at a subsidized rate irrespective of citizenship status. He called out the silence of Congress and JMM leadership regarding these contentious policies, vowing that BJP will not allow the rights of Jharkhand's people to be compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)