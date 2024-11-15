BJP Slams JMM-Congress for 'Appeasement Politics' in Jharkhand
BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia criticized the JMM-Congress government, claiming they engage in 'appeasement' politics to strengthen their voter base in Jharkhand. He argued they favor infiltrators, threatening local rights. Bhatia condemned the proposal of discounted gas cylinders for all citizens, claiming it favors non-locals.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia has made allegations against the JMM-led coalition government, accusing it of engaging in 'appeasement' politics to secure its vote bank in Jharkhand. The accusation was made on Friday, reflecting the heightened political rhetoric in the region.
The BJP's national spokesperson charged that the Congress and JMM parties are permitting 'infiltrators' to settle in the state, a move that poses a threat to local communities. Bhatia claimed these actions jeopardize the foundational trifecta of land, daughters, and livelihood in Jharkhand.
Further fueling the controversy, Bhatia criticized the Congress proposal to provide gas cylinders at a subsidized rate irrespective of citizenship status. He called out the silence of Congress and JMM leadership regarding these contentious policies, vowing that BJP will not allow the rights of Jharkhand's people to be compromised.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Accuses Jharkhand CM of Harboring Infiltrators Amid Election Fray
Voters will have to choose between JMM govt that patronises infiltrators and BJP which doesn't allow anyone to cross border illegally: Shah.
BJP will bring in law to take back land from infiltrators in Jharkhand: Amit Shah in Ranchi.
Gates thrown open by JMM govt for infiltrators who are marrying multiple tribal women, alleges Shah in Jharkhand's Barkatha.
JMM, Cong, RJD allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators, situation serious in Jharkhand; Durga Puja & other festivals impacted: PM in Garhwa.