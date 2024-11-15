Congress Hopeful in Jharkhand Amidst BJP Criticism and State Celebrations

Ghulam Ahmed Mir, the Congress in-charge of Jharkhand, expressed confidence in the party's performance after the first phase of voting concluded in the state. Despite resource constraints, the INDI alliance was noted for its perseverance and commitment to the people, contrasting starkly with the BJP's 20-year tenure, which Mir criticized for failing to deliver tangible benefits.

In an interview with ANI, Mir stated, "The initial round of voting went well in Jharkhand. Our alliance considers this a positive outlook as we've been working diligently over the past five years, even amidst limited resources and the challenges of the Covid pandemic. Under Hemant Soren's leadership, the alliance has continuously supported the populace, unlike the BJP, which prioritizes campaign slogans over delivery," he added.

On Jharkhand Foundation Day, Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP of blocking an illustration intended to honor the state's founding and its martyrs from national newspapers. Soren criticized the BJP for its attempts to suppress Jharkhand's historic and cultural celebrations while acknowledging the state's rich tribal heritage and the legacy of freedom fighter Birsa Munda. The state was established on November 15, 2000, coinciding with Munda's birth anniversary, who played a pivotal role in the Indian tribal Millenarian movement during British rule.

According to the Chief Election Officer, K Ravi Kumar, the voting process was conducted peacefully across 43 assembly constituencies on November 13, with further elections set for November 20 and vote counting scheduled for November 23.

