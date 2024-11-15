Sharad Pawar Accuses Modi of Societal Division Amidst MVA's Campaign for Revival

Senior opposition leader Sharad Pawar has levelled accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that his campaign speeches are dividing society. In a scathing attack, Pawar asserted that the unrest against the ruling alliance will facilitate the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) return to power in Maharashtra.

In a PTI interview, Pawar, a key figure in the MVA, highlighted the 'monitory strength' employed by the ruling Mahayuti to influence polls after a poor Lok Sabha performance. He emphasized his refusal to align with BJP-associated parties, despite speculation of a reunion with his nephew, Ajit Pawar.

Criticizing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for communal comments, Pawar dismissed Modi's unity appeal as hypocritical, attributing societal division to the prime minister. Confident in reclaiming people's support, particularly from unhappy farmers and youth, Pawar lamented the ruling coalition's tactics and stressed the need for government accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)