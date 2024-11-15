Tobias Lindner: Germany's New Transatlantic Coordinator

In a major political development, Germany's minority government has appointed Greens politician Tobias Lindner as the new transatlantic coordinator, the foreign ministry announced on Friday.

This appointment follows the fall of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition, marking a period of political uncertainty as Germany prepares for upcoming confidence votes and elections. Michael Link, Lindner's predecessor from the Free Democrats, was a victim of this political shake-up.

Lindner, who will assume his new role on December 1, expressed commitment to fostering strong international relations during this tumultuous geopolitical period. His upcoming engagement at the Halifax International Security Forum will be crucial in discussions about the recent U.S. election's effects on NATO and global crises.

